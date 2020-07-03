CAL FIRE stops forward progress of vegetation fire near California Valley

San Luis Obispo County

CALIFORNIA VALLEY, Calif. -- CAL FIRE contained a vegetation fire on Friday near California Valley.

On Friday at around 11:24 a.m., CAL FIRE SLO responded to reports of a two acre vegetation fire under a solar array at Topaz Solar Farm off of Highway 58 near California Valley.

Fire engines arrived on scene to find light flashy fuels with slow rate of spread.

The fire was slowed down to six acres.

CAL FIRE canceled portions of they response units.

Fire crews took two hours to extinguish any hot spots and strengthen containment lines.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.