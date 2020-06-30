Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Ruptured gas line stops traffic in downtown San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to a gas leak in downtown SLO Tuesday morning.

At around 9:55 a.m., the fire department received reports of a gas leak at 265 South Street.

City fire responded and found a damaged three-inch gas line.

Officials closed South Street between South Higuera and Exposition and worked to evacuate nearby buildings.

The fire department asked people to avoid the area while crews were on the scene.

The gas line was expected to be repaired by 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

