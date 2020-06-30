CHP releases names of four people killed in Templeton crash

San Luis Obispo County

TEMPLETON, Calif. -- Templeton California Highway Patrol released the identities of the four people that died in a fatal crash near Templeton on Monday night.

On Monday at around 9:34 p.m., CAL FIRE and SLO County firefighters received reports of a car crash at the intersection of Neal Spring Road and Deer View Lane near Templeton.

The agencies arrived to find a 2007 Infiniti G35 sedan crashed into a tree.

Firefighters say three people remained inside the vehicle while one person was ejected on impact.

The driver was identified as Kegin York, 22, from Creston.

The three passengers were identified as Taylan Perez, 22, from Paso Robles, Shelby Biaggini, 23, from Bend, Oregon, and Karen Montescabrera, 21, from Paso Robles.

All family members have been notified.

The crash is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been made in honor of Karen Montescabrera, Shelby Biaggini and Kegin York.