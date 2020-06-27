Firefighters rescue injured hiker on Mt. Lowe Road near top of Cuesta Grade

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE and San Luis Obispo firefighters assisted an injured hiker near the top of the Cuesta Grade near Santa Margarita on Saturday.

CAL FIRE said the hiker was located about seven miles in on Mt. Lowe Road off Highway 101.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m.

Around 12:30 p.m., SLO firefighters accessed the hiker with their UTV on Mt. Lowe Road.

California Highway Patrol requested helicopter H-70 to respond and transport the hiker to a local hospital.

The Santa Margarita Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene as well.

It is unclear how serious the hikers injuries are at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.