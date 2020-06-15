SLOPD latest department to suspend carotid hold

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Police Department is suspending the carotid restraint hold as the department looks to review their police tactics.

The decision was made after concerns were raised nationwide regarding certain restraints following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis weeks ago.

“The senseless and shameless killing of Mr. George Floyd is an unfortunate reminder of systemic injustice in society that must be addressed,” said Chief Deanna Cantrell. “Our department acknowledges there is further work to do and values its community relationships.”

A report by the police department looks to answer questions posed by Mayor Heidi Harmon and local community organizations. The primary focus of the report is to address the 8cantwait campaign that has gained traction online among citizens calling for police reform.

One of the eight demands in the campaign calls for the immediate suspension of all strangleholds. The police department says chokeholds and strangleholds have never been permitted by the department. The carotid restraint is technically a different type of hold but has come under criticism recently.

That report will be presented at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Citizens are encouraged to participate in Tuesday's online city council meeting to learn more.

Santa Barbara Police Department and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office are among the other law enforcement agencies throughout the nation to suspend the carotid restraint hold.