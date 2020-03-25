SLO Sheriff’s provide new system to connect inmates with loved ones

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is providing a new system to connect inmates with their loved ones during the no visitation period due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Sheriff's Office rolled out an email service that allows members of the public to communicate by email to their loved ones in custody on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office says the service will be free and fast compared to the mailing system they used before.

To use, visit the SLO County Sheriff's Office website.

Click on "Who's in Custody". Use the email address provided. Follow the directions by providing the inmates last name, first name and inmate ID number.

The Sheriff's Office will still accept mail from the US Postal Service.

Additionally, money orders for inmate services are still required to be sent through the US Postal Service.