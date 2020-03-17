Atascadero declares state of emergency

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- The City of Atascadero has declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday.

This comes after a special City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The city says that this is not a cause for concern or panic, it means that the City will now be able to access state and federal funding related to the pandemic. They will also be able to activate emergency plans in order to be prepared for any future developments.

Though the declaration has been made, the City will continue to provide services to residents.

City Hall will be open for business but will have limited public contact procedures.

Police and Fire stations will be available by phone.

Colony Park Community Center and A-Town Park have been closed.

Large events and gatherings have been postponed or canceled for the upcoming weeks.

City Council meetings will be held as currently scheduled until further notice.

