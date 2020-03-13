San Luis Obispo County declares public health emergency

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department declared a public health emergency on Friday.

The decision was announced during a press conference at the County of San Luis Obispo Joint Information Center.

The declaration will allow County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein to issue public health orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus and will free up additional resources to help with COVID-19 response.

The public health department has begun increasing the number of tests conducted by the San Luis Obispo laboratory.

There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County. 13 people have been monitored for the virus, nine are currently being monitored and four have been cleared. 48 people have been tested so far and more commercial labs are expected to have the testing capacity soon.

Health officials said the latest information will be released online at ReadySLO.org.