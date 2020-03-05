Katcho Achadjian, former state assemblyman, dies at 68

San Luis Obispo County

Former Northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County assemblyman Katcho Achadjian died on Thursday. He was 68 years old.

Achadjian was a representative from 2010-2016. He was elected as a San Luis Obispo County supervisor in 1998 and remained in that role until 2010 when he was elected to the assembly.

He was born in Lebanon before immigrating to the United States and becoming a citizen.

He lived in Arroyo Grande. Achadjian went to Cuesta College and graduated from Cal Poly.

Achadjian is survived by his wife Araxie and children Hratch and Nyrie.

The Achadjian family release a statement saying:

In lieu of flowers, the Achadjian family respectfully requests that donations be made “in memory of Katcho” to the Senior Nutrition Program of San Luis Obispo County at www.mealsthatconnect.org/donate and/or End Kids Cancer Foundation at www.endkidscancer.org/donate. Katcho cared deeply about advocating for those in need, especially the youth and the elderly in our community.

The Achadjian family is thankful for your support and sympathy. The outpouring of calls, messages, and prayers is a true testament and reminder of how many lives Katcho touched. At this time, the family appreciates privacy as they mourn the loss of a remarkable husband, father, and public servant.