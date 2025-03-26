Long planned new Sheriff’s Substation finally coming to Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County has finally secured the funding needed to build the long-proposed new sheriff's substation in Nipomo.

Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors approved funding for the new facility that will be built in along East Tefft Street in Old Towne Nipomo.

"The current estimated cost for the project is about $11 million," said said Fourth District Supervisor, Jimmy Paulding. "That includes the design cost as well as the construction costs. When I was first elected in 2022 and took office in 2023, I advocated that we make this a top priority because public safety is our Board of Supervisors number one priority."

Paulding added the project is "long-overdue," and will help improve public safety in the growing community.

"It'll be located right here here in Old Towne, directly adjacent to where the current report writing facility is for the Sheriff's Office," said Paulding on Wednesday morning while standing in the empty field where the new building will be located. "The plan is to go through the design build process and start construction in 2027 and complete construction in 2028."

Paulding, who represents Nipomo and has been in office since 2023, called the new substation a "huge win" for the community.

He specifically pointed out the substation will allow for faster emergency response times, create a local space for the public to meet with law enforcement, and also create a community meeting room.

"Having heard from the community that this is a top priority, having worked to advocate to move this project forward, this is really important," said Paulding. "Nipomo deserves this."