Pismo Beach man missing after walking away from home Sunday

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – The Pismo Beach Police Department is asking for public aid fin inding a man who walked away from his downtown Pismo Beach home Sunday.

Charles "Chuck" Fortner left home wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweat pants and blue tennis shoes.

Based off cell phone activity, Fortner may be in the Oceano area though he is very shy and will avoid large crowds, according to the PBPD.

Fortner is also dealing with early onset Alzheimer's and is without his hearing aids, detailed the PBPD.

Those who have seen Chuck or have any other information in finding him are urged to call the PBPD.