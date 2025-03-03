Missing adult found dead in Oxnard early Monday

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department officers found a missing woman dead near the 4300 block of Tradewinds Drive around 9:40 a.m. Monday.

The 60-year-old was reported missing before her discovery on Monday and both the OPD and Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Early signs are that no foul play is suspected in the woman's death, according to OPD investigators and those with additional information are asked to contact the OPD.