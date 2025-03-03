Skip to Content
Safety

Missing adult found dead in Oxnard early Monday

MGN
By
New
today at 6:53 pm
Published 7:03 pm

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department officers found a missing woman dead near the 4300 block of Tradewinds Drive around 9:40 a.m. Monday.

The 60-year-old was reported missing before her discovery on Monday and both the OPD and Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Early signs are that no foul play is suspected in the woman's death, according to OPD investigators and those with additional information are asked to contact the OPD.

Article Topic Follows: Safety

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content