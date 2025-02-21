Increased reports of Scam Toll Texts despite Cautionary Warnings from Officials

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Numerous reports of drivers across the country receiving FasTrak scam texts have continued despite cautionary warnings from local and government officials.

Last month, the California Department of Justice (DOJ) warned drivers in a press release about the increased text-based toll scam activity. The press release, issued by California Attorney Rob Bonta, read, “I urge Californians to take practical steps to guard against being victimized by scammers, including visiting official websites only and talking to friends and family who may be unaware of these dangers.”

Both the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have issued similar warnings for the public about the scam texts.

Despite the precautions, scammers continue to send out fraudulent text messages in hopes of deceiving people into inputting their personal and credit card information.

Many text recipients take upon themselves to vent/warn on Facebook:

One user wrote, "Well, here we go again. This scam keeps returning for a reason. It works. People are falling for it. In order to defeat a scam people have to stop falling for it. Only then will the scam fade away."

Another wrote, "Beware of the unpaid toll text messages, it is indeed a scam and it is a relentless persistent one. I have blocked many of them from different numbers and email addresses but soon after, another one pops up with different info. Be vigilant, they are relentless."

Example of a fraudulent Toll Scam Text

These scam texts are sent to users claiming they owe a toll bill of an undisclosed amount. The message threatens to report recipients to the Department of Motor Vehicles if they do not pay the fee through a website apparently run by The Toll Roads.

However, The Toll Roads issued a statement assuring drivers they do not send text messages to non-accountholders.

If you receive a possible toll scam text, the DOJ advises following:

DO NOT CLICK ON THE LINK.

File a complaint with the FBI, the Federal Trade Commission, and DOJ office. Be sure to include the phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text.

Delete any scam texts received.

Check your account using the toll service’s legitimate website. For a comprehensive list of all tolling agencies in California and their websites click here.

Secure your personal information and financial accounts. If you clicked any link or provided your information, take efforts to secure your personal information and financial accounts. Dispute any unfamiliar charges.

The California Department of Justice clarifies that FasTrak does not send text messages to non-accountholders, and does not request payment by text with a link to a website.