Exclusive: Russia is giving Iran specific advice on drone tactics, Western intelligence source tells CNN

(CNN) — Russia is helping Iran with advanced drone tactics from its war in Ukraine to hit US and Gulf nation targets in the Middle East, according to a Western intelligence official.

Shahed drones, designed by Iran but mass-produced by Moscow for use in Ukraine, have been unexpectedly successful in penetrating the air defenses of Gulf nations. Russian intelligence-sharing with Iran has until now been reported as general assistance with targeting. Specific tactical advice would indicate a new level of potentially lethal support.

“What was more general support is now getting more concerning, including UAS (drone) targeting strategies that Russia employed in Ukraine,” said the official, who did not want to be identified discussing sensitive intelligence.

While the official declined to specify the exact tactical help, Russia has used Shahed drones against Ukraine in waves, with multiple drones flying together and changing course regularly to elude air defenses. In one night, Ukraine can face over 1,000 drones.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X Wednesday that “Russia has started supporting the Iranian regime with drones. It will definitely help with missiles, and it is also helping them with air defense.” He did not give specific details of Russia’s assistance.

CNN reported at the weekend that Russia has shared imagery from Moscow’s sophisticated network of overhead satellites with Iran. It is unclear what Russia is getting in return for its support.

CNN has approached the Kremlin for comment. Russia has previously denied sharing intelligence with Iran. US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday reiterated Moscow’s denial and said the US was taking Russia “at their word.”

Kyiv has sent drone interception experts to the Gulf region to share Ukrainian expertise in stopping the relatively cheap Shaheds, which can cost $30,000. Ukraine has developed tiny interceptors which cost about $5,000 each and can be produced rapidly.

When war erupted in the Gulf region last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin initially looked to be a loser: Iran is a longtime ally of Russia. But Putin is seizing the opportunity to pursue his main prize: dismantling an independent Ukraine.

Putin spoke by phone with US President Trump on Monday, the first call between the two men since December, to discuss both the conflict in the Gulf and in Ukraine. Trump has already indicated he may soften oil sanctions on Russia to help cool global energy prices.

Turning to the wider threat in the Gulf, the Western intelligence official said they were “really concerned” by Iran’s use of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as sea-drone and low-tech attacks using traditional dhow fishing boats to target the US carrier strike group there. Iran claimed to have hit the USS Abraham Lincoln at the start of the war, but the US denied this. “The Lincoln was not hit,” CENTCOM said on X at the time. “The missiles launched didn’t even come close.”

The Western official said that China’s support for Iran was “concerning,” but declined to provide details. China has condemned US-Israeli attacks against Iran as unacceptable but has not publicly indicated any willingness to help its ally militarily.

