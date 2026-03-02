Skip to Content
Kuwait’s defense ministry says ‘several’ US military aircraft have crashed, all crews survived

Published 12:19 am

By Helen Regan, Eyad Kourdi, CNN

(CNN) — Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense said “several United States military aircraft crashed” on Monday and that “all crew members survived.”

The statement comes after videos geolocated by CNN showed a fighter jet crashing in Kuwait and a pilot parachuting to the ground.

CNN has reached out to US Central Command for comment.

“Relevant authorities immediately initiated search-and-rescue operations,” Kuwait’s defense ministry spokesperson Col. Said Al-Atwan said in the statement.

“The crews were evacuating from the crash sites and transferred to hospital to assess their condition and provided necessary medical care,” he said.

The crew members are in a “stable” condition, the ministry added.

Al-Atwan said Kuwait was in “direct coordination” with US authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

