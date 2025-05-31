At least 26 Palestinians killed after Israeli forces open fire near Gaza aid distribution center, health workers say

By Abeer Salman and Manveena Suri, CNN

(CNN) — At least 26 Palestinians have been killed and scores injured after Israeli forces opened fire on Sunday near a southern Gaza aid distribution center run by a controversial US-backed foundation, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society and a nearby hospital.

“Crowds of citizens headed to receive food aid” from a site in the Rafah area, when Israeli forces opened fire, said a paramedic from the PRCS, the only medical professionals present in the area.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said that hospitals had received 179 casualties, including those killed and 30 cases with critical injuries.

“Emergency rooms, operating rooms, and intensive care units are experiencing extreme overcrowding due to the large number of injured,” it added.

Earlier the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, said more than 80 people were injured. The hospital also confirmed the death toll of 26.

In a brief response to a CNN inquiry, the Israel Defense Forces said it was “unaware of injuries caused by IDF fire within the Humanitarian Aid distribution site. The matter is still under review.”

CNN has also reached out to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which runs the site.

The GHF is a private organization backed by Israel and the United States. It was set up amid Israeli accusations that Hamas is stealing aid in Gaza and selling it for profit. Humanitarian organizations say there is no evidence of this, and Israel hasn’t presented any evidence publicly.

United Nations aid agencies have criticized the GHF’s aid mechanism, saying it violates humanitarian principles and raises the risks for Palestinians.

UN aid groups, such as UNRWA, typically check identification and rely on a database of registered families when distributing aid.

But the GHF is not screening Palestinians at aid distribution sites, despite Israeli officials saying that additional security measures were a core reason for the creation of the new program.

Criticism has been mounting against both Israel and the GHF after chaos broke out last week when tens of thousands of starving Palestinians arrived at two new food distribution sites.

According to Palestinian Ministry of Health figures from before Sunday’s incident, 11 people have been killed and dozens injured since the aid distribution sites have opened. The GHF said on Thursday that no one had been killed or injured since the distribution of aid began last week.

In a statement issued Sunday, the GHF said it would “continue scaling, with plans to build additional sites across Gaza, including in the northern region, in the weeks ahead.”

The statement added that it had provided more than 4.7 million meals in six days, including delivering 16 truckloads of food on Sunday morning, providing over 887,000 meals.

Aid was distributed “without incident,” read the statement, with the group adding it was “aware of rumors being actively fomented by Hamas suggesting deaths and injuries today.”

However, a mixed picture appears on the ground, with claims of the aid distributed believed to be inaccurate.

The GHF also claims the reports of “deaths, mass injuries and chaos” at its sites are “false.”

“They are untrue and fabricated,” the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

