Hamas announces imminent release of Edan Alexander, last known living American hostage

By Abeer Salman, Jeremy Diamond, Dana Karni and Oren Liebermann, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — Hamas has announced the imminent release of Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage held in Gaza.

The head of Hamas’ negotiating team said they had been in contact with the US administration “during the past few days” in talks that “showed high positivity.”

Following the communications, Hamas announced it will release Alexander as part of the steps toward a ceasefire that will see the crossings into Gaza opened and humanitarian aid brought into Gaza following an Israeli blockade that has lasted more than two months.

The release could be as early as Monday but is more likely to occur on Tuesday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

“The movement affirms its readiness to immediately start intensive negotiations, and make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to stop the war, exchange prisoners in an agreed manner, and manage the Gaza Strip by an independent professional body,” Khalil Al-Hayya said in a statement.

Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi told the Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa TV that they conducted direct negotiations with the US that would lead to the resumption of humanitarian aid into Gaza. However, a source familiar with the discussions described the talks as indirect, relying on Qatar and Egypt as mediators.

According to a third source familiar with the matter, Steve Witkoff, the Trump administration’s Middle East envoy, will arrive in Tel Aviv Monday morning ahead of the release of Alexander.

The source called it “a total good will gesture,” especially since it comes with Israel poised to expand its military operations in Gaza.

Israel is not expected to release any Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Alexander.

“We’re going to go into immediate peace deal negotiations,” the source said.

CNN has reached out to Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler for comment, as well as the National Security Council.

In a closed meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Sunday evening in the Knesset, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the members that Hamas may soon release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, according to another source familiar with the matter.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that it had been informed of Hamas’ intention to release Alexander “without compensation or conditions.”

The release is expected to lead to negotiations for the release of more hostages, but Netanyahu’s office said that “negotiations will take place under fire.”

News of the announcement of Alexander’s release was first reported by Axios.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said Alexander’s release must be the beginning of a “comprehensive” agreement to secure the release of all the hostages.

‘Bring them all home’

“Prime Minister Netanyahu must immediately fulfill the supreme moral obligation – and the demand of the vast majority of the Israeli public – to bring everyone back,” the forum said. “President (Donald) Trump, you’ve given the families of all the hostages hope. Please, complete your mission and bring them all home.”

Alexander is one of 59 hostages still held in Gaza. Last week, Trump said that only 21 of the hostages were still alive, fewer than Israel’s official count of 24 living hostages. Trump’s surprise announcement forced Netanyahu to acknowledge that there are three hostages “where there is doubt whether they are alive.”

Among the hostages are four deceased American citizens, including husband and wife Gadi Haggai and Judi Weinstein Haggai, as well as soldiers Itay Chen and Omer Neutra.

In an interview aired on Saturday evening, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called the return of the hostages “the highest priority that the president has as it related to this country.”

In a joint statement, Qatar and Egypt called Alexander’s release “an encouraging step for the parties to return to the negotiating table for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of prisoners and detainees, and ensuring the safe and unhindered flow of aid to address the tragic situation in the Strip.”

Alexander’s release is “part of the steps taken” for humanitarian aid to once again flow into Gaza, according to Hamas, following a complete Israeli blockade of the territory that began on March 2. Since then, food stocks have run out at warehouses and food kitchens across Gaza as the enclave has moved closer to famine.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said Sunday there were severe shortages of medical supplies, warning that 43% of essential medication is currently out of stock. Emergency rooms and ICUs in Gaza are being forced to operate on “depleted supplies amid a rise in critical injuries,” the ministry said.

UNRWA, the main UN agency in Gaza, warned Friday that “basic humanitarian supplies, including food, fuel, medical aid and vaccines for children, are rapidly running out.” The agency said it has now run out entirely of its stocks of flour and food parcels.

On Friday, World Chef Kitchen said that its teams in Gaza can “no longer cook meals or bake bread” and are focusing their efforts instead on expanding clean water supply in the enclave.

The statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office made no mention of resuming the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Khader Al-Za’anoun of Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, contributed to this story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.