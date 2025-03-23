South Korea top court reinstates prime minister suspended over martial law turmoil

Gawon Bae, CNN

Seoul (CNN) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court struck down the impeachment of the country’s prime minister Han Duck-soo and restored his powers on Monday, the latest twist in a political saga that started when the President declared martial law last year.

The ruling comes as South Korea waits for the same court to decide whether it will impeach suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law on December 3, plunging the US treaty ally and economic powerhouse into turmoil.

Yoon’s martial law declaration briefly banned political activity and sent troops to the heart of the nation’s democracy. Six hours later he reversed it, after lawmakers forced their way into parliament and voted unanimously to block it.

After Yoon was suspended by lawmakers on December 14, Han assumed the role of acting president for 13 days, during which he refused to appoint one of the three vacant seats in the Constitutional Court, leading the main opposition Democratic party to file an impeachment motion against him.

In the motion, the Democratic Party called his refusal to appoint justices “an act violating the duty of protecting the Constitution and seriously undermining the rule of law.”

It also held him responsible for refusing to pass a special investigation law into first lady Kim Keon-hee, plotting the martial law, and attempting to co-run state affairs with the ruling party before Yoon was suspended.

Only one of the eight judges voted to uphold the motion. In its statement the court said there was no evidence Han had sought to neutralize the constitution by failing to appoint judges and so should not be impeached.

The ruling reinstates Han to the position of acting President while Yoon’s court case continues.

Han told journalists after the ruling that he welcomed the court’s “wise” decision.

The court is yet to rule on whether Yoon should be impeached for his declaration of martial law, which he made in an unannounced television address, accusing the main opposition party of sympathizing with North Korea and of “anti-state activities.”

He cited a motion by the Democratic Party, which has a majority in parliament, to impeach top prosecutors and reject a government budget proposal.

Yet within just six hours, he was forced to back down, after lawmakers forced their way past soldiers into parliament to unanimously strike down the decree.

During his trial at the Constitutional Court last month, Han denied plotting martial law with Yoon. He claimed that he tried “to dissuade” Yoon during the short Cabinet meeting that was held just before Yoon announced the martial law.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.