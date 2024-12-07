See King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Christmas card

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — Buckingham Palace has revealed the official 2024 Christmas card for King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla.

On Saturday, the palace released the image selected for the festive greetings card, which was taken earlier this year by Millie Pilkington. Pilkington, one of the United Kingdom’s most respected portrait photographers, has taken numerous snaps of the family over the years.

The portrait of the happy couple was snapped in April in the garden at Buckingham Palace.

It captures King Charles, 76, dressed in a gray suit and blue tie, standing in side profile with his hand in his pocket. Camilla, 77, wearing a blue wool crepe ensemble by luxury couturier Fiona Clare, stands next to him.

The message inside the card reads: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

It’s a more casual option than last year’s photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following the King’s coronation.

Senior members of the Windsor clan traditionally release a copy of the seasonal card they send to family, friends and colleagues.

Royal-watchers will now be looking forward to seeing this year’s card from the Wales family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been busy in recent days. Prince William traveled to France on Saturday to join world leaders at reopening celebrations for Notre Dame. The Parisian cathedral has undergone extensive restoration following a devastating fire in 2019.

While in the French capital, the heir to the British throne met US first lady Jill Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

On Friday evening, William’s wife Catherine hosted her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

The evening – which was dedicated to those who have “shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities” – featured performances from the Westminster Abbey choir as well as breakout British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean, American musician Gregory Porter and UK hitmaker Paloma Faith.

Prince William, Olympic champion swimmer Adam Peaty and actors Sophie Okonedo, Michelle Dockery and Richard E. Grant gave readings.

