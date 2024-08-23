American detained in Turkey suspected of murdering Russian woman, state media reports

By Mariya Knight, CNN

(CNN) — A United States citizen has been detained in Turkey on suspicion of murdering a Russian woman in the Moscow region, Russian state media reported Friday.

The US State Department was “seeking additional information,” a spokesperson said, after Russian state media TASS reported the suspect was American, citing law enforcement sources.

The body of a 30-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds on the staircase of an apartment building on Thursday in Odintsovo, a city of the outskirts of the capital, according to the Russian Investigative Committee for the Moscow region.

A criminal case was opened following the incident.

Investigators believe “the victim’s partner, who managed to escape” to Turkey, was involved in the woman’s death, and said the suspect had been put on an “international wanted list.”

The suspect was later detained by Turkish authorities, the committee said in a post on Telegram.

The Russian Investigative Committee has not named the suspect but said discussions were ongoing into the “possibility” of bringing the person to Russia for further “investigative actions.”

CNN cannot independently verify the reports.

“The US Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas,” the State Department spokesperson said. “Whenever a US citizen is detained overseas, we stand ready to provide consular assistance.”

CNN’s Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting.