Kenyan protesters vow to seize country’s main airport as deadly unrest continues into sixth week

By Larry Madowo, CNN

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) — Protesters in Kenya have vowed “a total shutdown” as they seize control of Nairobi’s main international airport on Tuesday as deadly anti-government demonstrations intensify, now entering their sixth week.

At least 50 people have been killed during the protests and more than 400 injured, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

Widely shared social media posters encourage protesters to close all roads leading to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and cause a “total shutdown.”

Authorities said in a statement on Monday night that they increased security at the airport and warned against trespassing on protected areas, saying it was an offense punishable by law.

“We urge all individuals participating in demonstrations to respect these legal provisions from attempting to enter or interfere with protected areas,” acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said.

The youth-led protests began last month after national outrage about a controversial finance bill that would have dramatically raised taxes on basic commodities.

After President William Ruto was forced to pull the bill, demonstrators shifted their attention to protesting against his legitimacy, corruption in his government and police brutality.

Renewed anger

Ruto on Friday renominated six ministers after he fired the entire cabinet last month due to public pressure, reigniting public anger over their renomination.

The cabinet nominees still need parliamentary approval, but they’re likely to be confirmed since Ruto’s party holds the required majority.

On Sunday, the president expressed frustration with the protests, declaring that “enough is enough” after failed attempts at dialogue.

“Going forward, we will protect the nation. We will protect life, property, we will stop the looters, killers, mayhem and anarchy because Kenya is a democracy, and we want a peaceful, stable nation,” Ruto said.

The protesters have largely organized on TikTok, X and other social media platforms by mostly Gen-Z citizens who have refused to identify a leader, drawing anger from Ruto.

“They keep saying they’re faceless, formless. I’ve told them I’ve given a chance to everybody to say whatever they want. It cannot continue like this,” Ruto added.

