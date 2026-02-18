Abortion clinics closing, presidential polling, newest Olympic sport: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The very first video posted on YouTube — a 19-second clip about elephants called “Me at the Zoo” — has been viewed 382 million times and has received more than 18 million likes. It was just deemed museum-worthy.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Abortion access

Dozens of abortion clinics closed after the Supreme Court revoked the federal right to an abortion in 2022 — mostly in states that enacted bans. But the churn has continued, and now states with policies that protect abortion rights are trying to do more with less.

2️⃣ Presidential polling

Gallup, one of the country’s best known polling firms, is no longer tracking presidential approval or favorability of political figures. It marks the latest in a long line of shifts in the public opinion landscape.

3️⃣ Get motivated

How have you been doing with your New Year’s resolutions? It’s easy to backslide, but experts offer tips to help you move beyond the excuses and exercise more — day in and day out.

4️⃣ Adrenaline rush

Skimo — short for ski mountaineering — is the only sport making its debut at this year’s Winter Olympics, but it boasts a long and fascinating history that stretches back decades.

5️⃣ There are no leftovers

Each day, a steady stream of customers make their way to a tiny hole-in-the-wall chicken shop. Some are tourists from China who traveled thousands of miles to eat there.

Watch this

🛳️ Deep dive: A team of shipwreck hunters discovered the Lac La Belle, a luxury steamer that sank more than 150 years ago in Lake Michigan. Take a closer look.

Top headlines

Check this out

🎨 A fresh perspective: The women wear high-collared puffer jackets and billowing sports jerseys in acid yellow and bubblegum pink. Spanish artist Nieves González’s sumptuous paintings make her a rising star.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

📺 Stephen Colbert said CBS scrapped his interview with James Talarico, who is running for a US Senate seat in which state?

﻿A. Florida

B. Georgia

C. California

D. Texas

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: How did an Amazon van get stuck here?

🧠 Quiz answer: D. The late-night host said CBS lawyers wouldn’t allow Talarico, a Democrat from Texas, to appear on the show because of threats from the FCC.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.