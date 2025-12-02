Mayor’s big challenge, ‘robo-grandma’ dolls, urban raccoons: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

With Border Patrol agents expected to arrive in New Orleans, the city’s mayor-elect is no stranger to overcoming obstacles. The coast-to-coast enforcement campaign has terrified immigrants and spurred grassroots resistance.

Amid pressure from the real estate industry, Zillow removed the extreme weather risk data that buyers have come to rely on. Other sites are being asked to do the same. A California group said the information about floods and wildfires is hurting home sales.

They have big eyes, ears that stick out and can chatter like a cheerful 7-year-old. But these aren’t typical grandchildren. They’re powered by AI and are helping to ease the mental health crisis among elderly South Koreans.

A TikTok mom described the pain as worse than childbirth. Uncontrollable vomiting due to marijuana use is on the rise — and there’s an interesting term for this bizarre condition.

These clever, furry city dwellers like to dig through garbage. See why scientists think “trash pandas” might be showing signs of domestication.

🌊 Stranded at sea: A family managed to survive for 20 hours until help arrived after their boat capsized off the coast of Clearwater, Florida. Dennis Woods describes their frightening ordeal.

🎄 ‘Home is where the heart is’: That’s the theme for this year’s White House holiday decorations, which include 25,000 feet of ribbon, 120 pounds of gingerbread and more than 10,000 butterflies. Take a look inside.

🥕 About how many tons of food go to waste each year in the US?

A. 10 million

B. 25 million

C. 35 million

D. 50 million

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Half of all the food waste — about 35 million tons — comes from consumers through groceries or restaurant meals.

