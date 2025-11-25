5 things to know for Nov. 25: Indictments dismissed, Ukraine, Venezuela, White House renovation, Volcano eruption

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

President Donald Trump is set to pardon the national Thanksgiving turkeys today at 12 p.m. ET, marking 78 years of the quirky White House tradition.

1️⃣ Indictments dismissed

A federal judge on Monday dismissed the prosecutions against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, dealing a blow to President Trump’s retribution campaign against political foes. The judge ruled that the cases were invalid because the prosecutor who brought the charges, interim US attorney Lindsey Halligan, had been unlawfully appointed. Trump selected Halligan for the role after forcing out the existing US attorney who resisted bringing the cases and pleaded with Attorney General Pam Bondi to make them happen. Bondi on Monday said that the Justice Department will take “all available legal action,” including an “immediate appeal,” to address the decision.

2️⃣ Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine traded deadly attacks overnight, killing and wounding civilians and damaging infrastructure. In Kyiv, the strikes caused “extensive damage to residential buildings” and targeted “the energy sector and everything that keeps normal life going,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Ukraine, meanwhile, launched a major drone attack on Russia, damaging numerous structures in the Russian port city of Novorossiysk, local authorities said. This comes as US and Russian officials are holding meetings in Abu Dhabi today to discuss a proposed plan to end the war.

3️⃣ Venezuela

The US has formally designated Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro a member of a foreign terrorist organization. The step gives the Trump administration more power to go after Maduro, his government allies and his assets. Trump officials say the designation — one of the State Department’s most serious counterterrorism tools — also opens the door to expanded US military options for strikes inside Venezuela. The administration says the effort is aimed at curbing illegal flows of migrants and drugs from the region, but regime change is a possible side effect of those efforts, experts say.

4️⃣ White House renovation

White House tours will resume next week after being paused in September for the demolition of the East Wing to make way for President Trump’s new ballroom. With construction underway, sources say Trump holds weekly meetings to finalize interior finishes for the $300 million project he has promised to complete before leaving office. Amid the renovations, the White House is also trying to maintain its holiday traditions: On Monday, first lady Melania Trump welcomed the official Christmas tree, a concolor fir from Sidney, Michigan. After a 650-mile journey, the tree arrived in a Clydesdale-drawn carriage, accompanied by three gentlemen in top hats, for a festive inspection by the first lady.

5️⃣ Volcano eruption

A volcano in Ethiopia has erupted for the first known time in 10,000 years, sending ash clouds drifting across continents. The long-dormant Hayli Gubbi volcano in the Afar region in Ethiopia’s northeast roared to life Sunday, blanketing neighboring villages in dust. Volcanic ash has traveled as far as Yemen, Oman, Pakistan and India, according to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center. While no casualties have been reported, the eruption is posing severe challenges for farmers. It was also visible from satellites, with NASA images showing thick plumes of dust rising into the sky and billowing across the Red Sea.

Breakfast browse

Trump’s gas price discount has disappeared

The national average for regular gas today stands almost exactly the same as it was a year ago under former President Joe Biden, according to AAA.

Texas tornado damages over 100 homes in the Houston area

More than 100 homes were damaged on Monday after a tornado ripped through Harris County, Texas. See the devastation.

Why the crypto market is crashing

A $1 trillion wipeout over the past six weeks has shaken even crypto’s most devoted investors.

Video: Old Navy’s multi-million-dollar holiday pajamas

In an unpredictable holiday shopping season, Old Navy is counting on its booming holiday pajamas to drive sales.

Beloved tortoise dies at 141

A Galápagos tortoise named Gramma, the oldest resident of the San Diego Zoo, has died. She was estimated to be about 141 years old.

Weather

Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Inside Southwest Airlines ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Take a look inside the Southwest Airlines operations center as the airline braces for an extremely busy Thanksgiving travel period.

