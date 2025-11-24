Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson released from the hospital after treatment in the ICU

By Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital Monday, the Rainbow PUSH Organization said, after sources said he was receiving care to manage his blood pressure.

Jackson, 84, a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has been under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a previous statement. He is currently in stable condition, the organization that Jackson founded said Monday.

“Our family would like to thank the countless friends and supporters who have reached out, visited, and prayed for our father,” said Yusef Jackson, son and family spokesperson.

“We bear witness to the fact that prayer works and would also like to thank the professional, caring, and amazing medical and security staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. We humbly ask for your continued prayers throughout this precious time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Abby Phillip contributed to this report.

