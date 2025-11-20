NTSB releases frame-by-frame images of engine separating during deadly UPS crash in Louisville

By Alexandra Skores, Pete Muntean, CNN

(CNN) — The National Transportation Safety Board unveiled new details describing a stunning frame-by-frame images showing the left engine separating from the plane and going up and over the wing, after the fiery crash of a UPS plane in Louisville killed 14 people earlier this month and left a half-mile long debris field.

Critical hardware that kept the left engine attached to the UPS airplane failed, according to a report just released by the NTSB.

On November 4, the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 plowed into the ground after takeoff, creating a massive fireball near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The UPS freighter was a 34-year-old jet and had been in the process of being phased out by the cargo carrier. It left a fiery trail of destruction through businesses and roads that investigators had to sift through.

CNN has reached out to UPS and the manufacturing company for comment about the initial findings.

The Federal Aviation Administration ultimately grounded all MD-11 and MD-11F aircraft until each underwent a thorough inspection. UPS has 25 other MD-11s in service, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, and another six that have been in storage for at least the last three months.

“We’re not going to leave until we know that we’ve secured all of the perishable evidence and all the information that will be necessary to come out with the most comprehensive investigative report,” said NSTB board member Todd Inman earlier this month. “We will do it as quickly as we can.”

The engine and other faulty parts

The preliminary report released Thursday details fatigue cracks found in the hardware attaching the engine to the wing and symptoms of over-stressing, but more is still to come as the agency conducts its investigation.

The airplane initially climbed, but did not get higher than about 30 feet above ground level, according to radio altitude data from the flight data recorder.

A witness in the control tower reported the takeoff speed appeared normal for the type of aircraft, but the climb was not. Another witness said the plane stopped climbing and began to lose altitude before rolling to the left, the preliminary report said.

The MD-11 is equipped with three engines: one on each wing and one on the tail. The plane went through some previous maintenance in San Antonio that put it out of commission for six weeks, investigators said. All service records will be reviewed.

The left and right engines of the plane are attached to the underside of pylons that are attached to each wing.

The NTSB report highlights fractures found on specific elements of the engine attachment assembly noting “evidence of fatigue cracks in addition to areas of overstress failure.”

Investigators are still gathering more information

The cockpit voice recorders and the engine and pylon that fell off the airplane’s wing have also been moved to a secure facility, where they are being examined, NTSB investigators said.

The cockpit voice recorder contained two hours and four minutes of “good quality digitally recorded audio,” Inman previously said. The flight data recorder contained 63 hours of data that spanned over 24 flights, including the accident, the NTSB said.

Multiple specialists in varying factors were deployed to investigate including experts in air traffic control, human performance, aircraft performance and more.

A final report from the NTSB is expected in 18 to 24 months detailing the probable causes of the crash. The agency does not place blame, but gives further recommendations to improve safety.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Chris Isidore, Alaa Elassar, Devon Sayers and Aaron Cooper contributed to this report.

