Convicted killer Bryan Kohberger must reimburse families for their daughters’ urns

(CNN) — Bryan Kohberger must pay for the urns of two of the University of Idaho students he killed, an Idaho state judge ruled.

Thursday’s ruling comes after prosecutors asked the judge at a hearing last month to require the convicted killer to pay about $3,000 to reimburse the families of Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen for the urns carrying their ashes.

Kohberger, who was set to go to trial in the summer, struck a deal with prosecutors in June that allowed him to escape the death penalty if he pleaded guilty to the November 2022 murders of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Mogen and Goncalves.

Kohberger’s attorneys argued he does not have the money to pay the additional restitution to the families, let alone the already-agreed-upon more than $30,000 in restitution required through his plea agreement.

Judge Steven Hippler said in a written ruling that Kohberger can raise the money through donations or a job in prison to cover the additional funeral costs.

The judge noted Kohberger amassed nearly $29,000 from several hundred donations since his arrest in a case that drew national attention with a cross-country manhunt following the fatal, nighttime stabbings that stunned a college town. Kohberger’s defense team has said most of the money came from his family members paying to communicate with him in jail and public donations have slowed since he pleaded guilty to the killings.

“While these funds may no longer be available to Defendant, it is foreseeable he will continue to receive donations in the future, particularly given that much of the donated amounts came from his family,” Hippler wrote.

“In addition, there is no reason Defendant cannot secure prison employment for remuneration. Given his limited needs in prison and his youth, it is foreseeable that through employment and donations, Defendant may receive sufficient amounts over his life to at least come close to meeting his financial restitution obligations.”

