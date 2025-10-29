5 things to know for Oct. 29: Hurricane Melissa, Asia tour, Trump third term, Middle East, Boat strikes

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Every air traffic controller in the US received a zero-dollar paystub this week, marking their first missed paycheck of the nearly monthlong government shutdown. It highlights the mounting strain on essential federal employees required to report to work without compensation.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Hurricane Melissa

Melissa made landfall in Cuba earlier today as an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. More than 700,000 people have been evacuated as officials warn of life-threatening flash floods and landslides. This comes after Melissa struck Jamaica on Tuesday, causing extensive damage and prompting the prime minister to declare the country a disaster area. The storm is responsible for at least seven deaths across the Caribbean and is forecast to move through the Bahamas later today as a strong Category 2 hurricane.

2️⃣ Asia tour

President Donald Trump met with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung today on the final leg of his Asia tour. Lee presented Trump with the country’s highest honor, a medal usually reserved for South Korean leaders. He was also gifted a replica of an ancient golden crown. Earlier, Trump addressed business leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, saying he had signed “groundbreaking agreements” with Malaysia, Cambodia and Japan during his trip. He added that the US has “pretty much finalized” a trade deal with South Korea. On Thursday, Trump is set to hold a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The president also said he would not meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un despite earlier floating the possibility.

3️⃣ Trump third term

President Trump said it is “pretty clear” the US Constitution does not permit him to run for a third term in office, following days of speculation prompted by claims from allies that there might be a way for him to run again. “Based on what I read, I guess I’m not allowed to run so we’ll see what happens,” he told reporters hours ago on board Air Force One. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that he had spoken with Trump about the possibility of seeking a third term, but he sees no path for it as any change to the Constitution would be well after Trump has left office. Trump has joked about running for a third term, and Trump 2028 hats are on display in a room near the Oval Office.

4️⃣ Middle East

Less than three weeks after the Gaza ceasefire took effect, Israel unleashed a barrage of strikes on the enclave after accusing Hamas of violating the truce. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military to carry out “powerful strikes” on Tuesday, saying Hamas had killed an Israeli soldier and staged the discovery of a deceased hostage. The strikes killed at least 104 people, hospital officials in Gaza said, marking the deadliest day since the beginning of the ceasefire championed by President Trump. Under the deal, Hamas was required to release all Israeli hostages — both living and dead — but has returned only 15 of the 28 bodies that remained in Gaza.

5️⃣ Boat strikes

The US military carried out another round of deadly strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking boats — this time in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said US forces launched three strikes on Monday, hitting four boats and killing 14 people on board the vessels. It marked the first time multiple strikes were conducted on the same day as part of the Trump administration’s accelerating campaign against alleged maritime drug smuggling. So far, the operations have destroyed 14 boats and killed 57 people, with three survivors.

Breakfast browse

Monkeys escape from overturned truck

Literal monkey business caused a wild traffic jam on a Mississippi highway.

Blue Jays even MLB World Series at 2-2

The Toronto Blue Jays bounced back from a tough Game 3 loss to even the World Series following a 6-2 Game 4 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

How to teach your kids healthy tech habits

Parents, it’s completely normal to worry about your kids on social media. Here are tips for encouraging healthy tech habits

Adidas sales slump

Adidas sales in North America have dropped following the end of its Yeezy sneaker line and a volatile global environment affected by US tariffs.

Helicopter crashes during rescue on Mount Everest

Amid unseasonably heavy snow, a helicopter crashed in the Everest region while attempting to rescue stranded trekkers.

Number of the day

$4 trillion

﻿That’s the market value Apple topped this week, becoming only the third publicly traded company to do so. Apple joins fellow tech giants Nvidia and Microsoft, both of which reached that milestone earlier this year..

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect. A story once lost, now found with cheer, a new Dr. Seuss book is coming next year! A video awaits, so don’t ignore. Click here to see what may be in store.

And finally…

▶️ Newly found Dr. Seuss book due out next year

A story once lost, now found with cheer, a new Dr. Seuss book is coming next year! A video awaits, so don’t ignore — click here to see what may be in store.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.