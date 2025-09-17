Leaders’ legal troubles, pop philanthropy, vaults for the ultra-rich: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Legal woes

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro was just convicted of plotting to overturn an election and sentenced to more than 27 years in prison. In every Latin American country — except one — at least one former leader is under judicial scrutiny. Why do so many run into trouble?

2️⃣ Back to class

Students returned to Utah Valley University just days after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed, thrusting the campus into the national spotlight. The school is offering counseling and other support services for the shaken community.

3️⃣ Prized possessions

Hermès and Chanel handbags. Precious works of art. Limited-edition Pokémon cards. For millionaires — or anyone else — looking to hide their valuables, private high-security vaults have become a thing. Take a peek inside.

4️⃣ Pop philanthropy

Crop prices were crashing in 1985, with bank foreclosures wiping out family farms at alarming rates. Enter Bob Dylan, who gave a shoutout to those who grow the food that ends famines and sparked decades of giving through Live Aid.

5️⃣ ‘The Last Queen’

In the remote Italian village of Scanno, 94-year-old Margherita Ciarletta is the only remaining connection to a lost way of life. She insists on wearing centuries-old traditional clothes every day, and tourists love her.

✈️ Life lessons: Amran Yasin Muse, a teenager from a small town in Minnesota, had never flown on a plane before. Then the American Exchange Project dropped her and nine other kids into the middle of Times Square. Here’s what they learned.

⭐ Style icon: Legendary Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford not only left behind an impressive collection of films, but his classic, understated elegance influenced American menswear.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. The Mediterranean diet also lowers your risk for inflammation that leads to chronic disease and dementia, a new study found.

