Start your week smart: Inside the Trump-Musk feud, LA immigration clashes, military parade, Tony Awards, French Open

Sunday spotlight

It’s over. For now, at least.

The once chummy relationship between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk imploded in a flurry of back-and-forth insults and allegations that played out on social media for all the world to see.

Trump told CNN they won’t be burying the hatchet anytime soon.

1️⃣ How it started: The animosity ramped up considerably when Musk called Trump’s massive tax and domestic policy bill “a disgusting abomination.” Then he shared old comments from Republicans about government spending. Things quickly went off the rails.

2️⃣ Ugly insults: The president and the world’s richest man traded jabs about policy flip-flops and the 2024 election before things got increasingly personal. These are the nastiest things they said.

3️⃣ Social squabble: Trump may have finally been outmatched — by the owner of the platform he used to love. Musk wielded his X account like a political weapon while the president tried to keep up on Truth Social.

4️⃣ How people reacted: Conservatives lamented the feud and appeared torn between their two central heroes. Fox News — Trump’s biggest media ally — treated this like a mere blip in their friendship. A Washington power couple straddles the line.

5️⃣ What’s next? Trump floated the idea of terminating Musk’s government contracts and said he will “pay the consequences” if he starts funding Democrats. It remains to be seen where things go from here. The president often reconciles with allies, even after ugly things are said.

Top headlines

• Trump deploys National Guard in response to LA clashes on immigration enforcement

• Russia claims to have pushed into central Ukrainian region for first time

• Federal judge approves $2.8B settlement, paving way for US colleges to pay athletes millions

The week ahead

Monday

President Trump’s travel ban that bars the entry of nationals from 12 countries into the US goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. People from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen will be fully restricted. Travelers from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela will face partial restrictions.

Tuesday

NASA, Axiom Space and SpaceX are hoping to launch another private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew of four will spend two weeks on the ISS, conducting science, education and commercial activities.

Wednesday

﻿Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has scheduled a parliamentary vote of confidence for his coalition government after populist firebrand Karol Nawrocki narrowly won the presidential election, delivering a blow to the centrist government’s efforts to cement Warsaw’s pro-European orientation. In a televised speech, Tusk said that he and his party want to show the world they “understand the gravity of the moment, but that we do not intend to take a single step back.”

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance are scheduled to attend the opening night performance of “Les Misérables” at the Kennedy Center. Among those who will not be in attendance are at least 10 to 12 performers who are planning to sit out the show. The cast was given the option not to perform the night Trump will be in the audience, sources told CNN.

Saturday

June 14 is a date that will mark many things, including: Flag Day, President Trump’s 79th birthday, the US Army’s 250th birthday and the day that nearly 7,000 soldiers and millions of pounds of military hardware will roll down the streets of Washington in the largest military parade the US capital has seen in decades — fulfilling an oft-voiced wish of the president.

Photos of the week

Sports + entertainment

At a glance

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is set for tonight with the Indiana Pacers holding a 1-0 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder after a stunning comeback in Game 1 led by point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers return to the ice Monday night for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. They’re tied at one game apiece after the Panthers took Game 2 in double overtime.

In tennis, Coco Gauff won the French Open with a thrilling comeback against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s final. On the men’s side, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faces Jannik Sinner for the title today.

In horse racing, Sovereignty won the Belmont Stakes by three lengths over Journalism just a few weeks after claiming the Kentucky Derby crown.

In golf, the US Open, the PGA Tour’s third major, gets underway Thursday at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to hoist the trophy on Father’s Day.

TV and streaming

The 78th Tony Awards will air live tonight on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET. Broadway’s biggest night will be hosted by Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winner Cynthia Erivo. “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Death Becomes Her” and “Maybe Happy Ending” earned the most nominations with 10 each. Among those who received their first Tony nominations: George Clooney (“Good Night, and Good Luck”) and Mia Farrow (“The Roommate”).

In theaters

A live-action version of “How to Train Your Dragon” swoops into theaters Friday. The movie stars Mason Thames as Hiccup, Nico Parker as Astrid and Gerard Butler as Stoick — the role he voiced in three animated “How to Train Your Dragon” films.

“The Materialists” stars Dakota Johnson as a New York City matchmaker caught in a love triangle. Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal co-star.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 14% of readers who took the quiz got a perfect score and 57% got eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off …

‘The Hamilton Mixtape’

The members of the original cast of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” will reunite during tonight’s Tony Awards for a 10th anniversary performance. Long before “Hamilton” became a cultural phenomenon, Lin-Manuel Miranda previewed what would become the show’s opening number for then-President Barack Obama and then-first lady Michelle Obama at the White House. (Click here to view)

