New York woman who pepper-sprayed Muslim Uber driver charged with hate crime

(CNN) — A New York woman has been indicted on hate crime charges after allegedly pepper-spraying a Muslim Uber driver while he was praying, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Jennifer Guilbeault, 23, was indicted on multiple hate crime charges on Monday after allegedly pepper-spraying a 45-year-old Uber driver while he began praying in Arabic, according to a press release from the prosecutor.

Guilbeault lunged forward toward the driver’s seat and sprayed his face with pepper spray, inflicting pain and burning sensations, as the driver started praying, officials said, citing court documents and statements made in court. The attack occurred on July 31 on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, near Central Park — the intersection of East 65th Street and Lexington Avenue, the release says.

Mahmud subsequently called 911 and Guilbeault was arrested. She has been formally charged by the state Supreme Court, and is set to return for a court appearance in January. Her attorney, Michael J. Alber, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

“As alleged, Jennifer Guilbeault senselessly assaulted a Muslim Uber driver while he was just doing his job. The victim is a hardworking New Yorker who should not have to face this type of hate because of his identity. Everyone is welcome to live and work in Manhattan,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The charges against Guilbeault include one count each of Assault in the Second Degree as a Hate Crime, Assault in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime and Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree.

Bragg emphasized Manhattan’s commitment to inclusivity and the ongoing efforts of the Hate Crimes Unit to combat bias-motivated violence.

