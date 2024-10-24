5 things to know for Oct. 24: Presidential race, North Korean soldiers, Boeing strike, Iranian hackers, Tropical Storm Trami

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — The Euclid telescope is creating the largest and most accurate 3D map of the universe. So far, the observatory behind the mission has completed 12% of its survey and aims to unveil the full mosaic within the next six years.

1. Presidential race

Vice President Kamala Harris said, “Yes, I do,” when asked during a CNN town hall Wednesday if she believes former President Donald Trump is a fascist, as she drilled down on the dangers of a second Trump term. Harris answered questions from undecided Pennsylvania voters on a range of issues, including immigration, abortion access and the Middle East, while vowing to work with Republicans. She also sought to distance herself from President Joe Biden and promised “a new generation of leadership.” Meanwhile, Trump made his case to voters and slammed the Democratic candidates at a rally in Duluth, Georgia, as the latest CNN average of national polling still finds no clear leader in the presidential race.

2. North Korean soldiers

At least 3,000 North Korean soldiers arrived in eastern Russia this month, the White House said Wednesday, and while it remains unclear what exactly they will do, it is a “highly concerning probability” that they will join the fight against Ukraine. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin became the first senior US official to confirm the development on the record as North Korea and Russia have forged increasingly friendly ties since Moscow began its invasion. The US does not believe the North Korean troops have reached Ukraine, but the movements have generated deep concern as a potentially serious escalation in the conflict. Also on Wednesday, the White House announced the US and Western allies are moving forward with a $50 billion loan package to Ukraine backed by the profits of frozen Russian assets.

3. Boeing strike

Around 33,000 workers at Boeing will remain on the picket line after union members rejected an offer from the company in a vote on Wednesday. The membership of the International Association of Machinists voted 64% against the deal. While that was less than the 95% that rejected an earlier offer, it left the vote far short of the simple majority needed to end the strike. Many members are refusing Boeing’s offer until it guarantees the return of traditional pension plans. Membership narrowly gave up the pension in 2014 after the company threatened to build the 737 Max and 777X at non-union facilities. Financial analysts say Boeing urgently needs a deal: According to an estimate from Standard & Poor’s, the strike is costing the company $1 billion a month on top of its ongoing losses.

4. Iranian hackers

Iranian government-linked hackers have researched and probed election-related websites in multiple US swing states in a possible effort to discover vulnerabilities that could be used to influence the presidential election, Microsoft said in a report released Wednesday. The hackers also “conducted reconnaissance of major US media outlets” in May, according to Microsoft. Officials from multiple federal agencies are looking closely at the Iranian activity, a US official told CNN. US intelligence agencies have assessed that Iran has tried to stoke discord during the 2024 election, in part through hacking activity targeting the Trump campaign and in part by encouraging protests of US policy towards Israel.

5. Tropical Storm Trami

Widespread flooding and landslides set off by a tropical storm in the northeastern Philippines have left at least 24 people dead, swept away cars, and trapped villagers. Many schools and offices are closed on the main island of Luzon today to protect millions of people after Tropical Storm Trami slammed into the country’s northeastern province of Isabela after midnight. Local officials said thousands have been rescued by government forces but many more are waiting to be saved, including some on roofs. About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones in the world, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing and flattened entire villages.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Disney World hikes prices for its annual passes by up to $100

Keeping up with Disney’s price hikes can be quite dizzying … like spinning in the teacups a little too long. Here’s what visitors should know.

Tickets for this year’s World Series are the most expensive ever

The average ticket price to attend the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers is hovering around $1,700 on the secondary market, according to reseller TickPick.

First-ever dinosaur fossils discovered in Hong Kong

Dinosaur fossils have been discovered for the first time in Hong Kong on a remote island in the financial capital’s countryside.

Scientists say the slime in your dishwasher could unlock a solution to global warming

Scientists have scoured the ocean and outer space for microbes to help slow global warming. They’re now looking at an unlikely place — inside your home.

How to cope with election anxiety

If you’re biting your nails over the election, use these tips to reduce stress.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$7.25

That’s the federal minimum wage in the US — which has remained stagnant since 2009. Vice President Kamala Harris said for the first time this week that she backs hiking the federal minimum wage to at least $15 an hour, after blasting former President Donald Trump for dodging a question about whether he wants to raise it.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We are very confident that you can go to McDonald’s and enjoy our classics.”

— McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger, saying the company’s food is safe to eat a day after an E. coli outbreak tied to Quarter Pounders left one dead and 10 hospitalized.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

‘Martha’ talks about divorce, prison and more in new documentary

Hospitality maven, businesswoman, and convicted felon Martha Stewart tells all — well, some — in ‘Martha,’ a revealing new documentary by R.J. Cutler. CNN’s David Daniel talks with Cutler about the film and its subject.

