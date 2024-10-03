5 things to know for Oct. 3: Middle East tensions, January 6 case, Power outages, Childhood vaccines, Bank of America

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — A massive port strike along the East and Gulf Coasts has entered its third day — and has the potential to become one of America’s most disruptive work stoppages in recent times. If the strike drags on, you can expect some shortages of perishable items that the US imports.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Middle East tensions

Israel’s war cabinet is weighing its response after Iran on Tuesday launched its largest-ever attack on the country. Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon told CNN that retaliation “will be soon” and will be “very strong.” People in Tehran are on edge, with many fearing Israel’s retaliatory attack could target Iranian nuclear facilities. President Joe Biden said he does not support an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites, adding that all members of the G7 on Wednesday agreed that Israel should “respond proportionally.” Meanwhile, an Israeli strike in central Beirut killed at least six people today. Israel’s strikes have killed over 1,000 people in Lebanon and displaced about 1 million residents since it escalated its war with Hezbollah.

2. January 6 case

A new court filing provides the fullest picture yet of the 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump, outlining what special counsel Jack Smith describes as Trump’s “private criminal conduct.” The 165-page filing unveils never-before-disclosed evidence about Trump’s actions leading up to and on January 6, 2021. Smith’s motion claims Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election results as a political candidate — not as a president — and is therefore not entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official actions, which the Supreme Court granted him in July. The Trump campaign slammed the filing, calling it “another obvious attempt” by the Biden administration “to undermine American Democracy and interfere in this election.”

3. Power outages

About 1 million customers in the Southeastern US are still without electricity a week after Hurricane Helene wiped away “major portions of the power grid.” Most of these outages are in the western Carolinas, where Helene caused “unprecedented destruction,” according to the region’s power provider Duke Energy. About half of the power outages in upstate South Carolina and the mountains of North Carolina will require “a significant repair or complete rebuild of the electricity infrastructure that powers this region,” Duke Energy said in a statement. The utility company added Wednesday that thousands of mobile substations are now being installed to allow for the restoration of service within days, rather than weeks or months.

4. Childhood vaccines

A record share of US kindergartners had an exemption for required vaccinations in the last school year, leaving more than 125,000 new schoolchildren without coverage for at least one state-mandated vaccine, according to new data published Wednesday by the CDC. Measles vaccination coverage among kindergartners varies widely by state, but only about a dozen states met the federal target of 95% for measles vaccination among kindergartners, the CDC data shows. Rates for other state-mandated vaccinations — including diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis, known as DTaP, and polio — also declined. In communities where vaccination coverage lags, it can create an opportune environment for illnesses to spread, medical experts say.

5. Bank of America

Bank of America customers reported having trouble accessing their bank accounts on Wednesday, but the bank said the apparent glitch has been largely fixed. Reports about a problem spiked around 12:45 pm ET on Downdetector, which collects data on outages. Many customers complained they could not see their account balances, and some who could access their accounts were startled to see zero balances. In a statement to CNN, Bank of America acknowledged that “some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information” and the issues “have largely been resolved.” Bank of America apologized for the inconvenience but declined to specify what caused the problem.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Melania Trump’s memoir releases next week

Former first lady Melania Trump details her early life and relationship with Donald Trump in her upcoming memoir, according to The Guardian. She also reportedly expresses support for abortion rights in the book.

Mariah Carey isn’t quite ready to ascend to her ‘Queen of Christmas’ throne… ‘Not yet!’

It’s just a matter of time until yule hear “All I Want For Christmas Is You” everywhere. In a fun video, Mariah Carey jokingly told her fans to relax instead of rushing the holiday.

Certain college grads can now be air traffic controllers immediately

The FAA says that graduates from two schools can now bypass the agency’s backlogged training academy. Officials hope it will help tackle air traffic controller shortages.

Meet SpaceHopper, a three-legged hopping asteroid explorer

A bouncy device created by students in Switzerland is designed for exploring microgravity environments, like the surface of asteroids. It could help humanity push further into the cosmos, experts say.

A little robot is helping sick children attend school

For children with long-term illness or struggling with mental health issues, the AV1 robot can take their place in classes and help them stay connected with friends. Here’s how it works.

TODAY’S NUMBER

43 million

That’s how many viewers watched the vice presidential debate Tuesday between Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance, according to Nielsen estimates.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I love the sport of racing and the passion of our fans, but the way NASCAR is run today is unfair to teams, drivers, sponsors, and fans.

— Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, announcing he is suing NASCAR and its CEO Jim France, calling them “monopolistic bullies.” Jordan, who co-owns 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports claim NASCAR has used “anti-competitive practices to prevent fair competition in the sport.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

See images of the ‘ring of fire’ over South America

An annular solar eclipse was seen in parts of South America on Wednesday, creating a blazing “ring of fire” in the sky. View CNN’s photo gallery here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.