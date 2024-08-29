Idaho murder suspect wants trial moved after survey results say town will ‘burn the courthouse down’ if he’s acquitted

By Jean Casarez and Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — A hearing on Thursday is set to determine whether the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be moved out of Latah County, a location his attorneys argued would be unable to provide an unbiased jury for the long-awaited trial.

The hearing is the latest update in a grinding two-year legal battle to get Kohberger’s case before a jury, which has seen numerous pretrial hearings and complaints of slowness from the victims’ families. The trial, which could see Kohberger face the death penalty, is currently set for June 2025.

Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.

Attorneys for Kohberger, 29, argued in a court filing the trial should be moved out of Latah County due to a “mob mentality” threatening the safety of their client and the courthouse. They’re hoping to move the trial more than 300 miles away to Ada County, home of Boise, the state’s capital and largest city.

“The traumatized town of Moscow is understandably filled with deeply held prejudgment opinions of guilt,” the defense wrote.

The defense states anonymous residents of Latah County, where the killings took place, told defense experts in telephone surveys if Kohberger is not convicted:

• “They’d burn the courthouse down. Outrage would be a mild description.”

• “They would probably find and kill him.”

• “There would likely be a riot and he wouldn’t last long outside because someone would do the good ole’ boy justice.”

His defense argued the prosecution recognizes “an enormous venue problem exists” and Kohberger “has a Constitutional right to a fair trial with an impartial jury.”

Latah County’s media coverage of the case is the highest in the state and the coverage “is often inaccurate and inflammatory,” the defense’s filing stated.

His attorneys said the survey found the more media accounts a potential juror knew of, the higher the prejudgment for guilt.

The defense’s argument is based on survey work conducted by defense expert Bryan Edelman of the consulting firm Trial Innovations in four Idaho counties, including Latah, where the Moscow killings took place and Ada County.

Edelman surveyed 400 residents in Latah County about their knowledge and prejudicial opinions of the case. Truescope, a media monitoring company, also looked at media coverage available to residents in Moscow and Boise but could not determine the amount of untraceable media reaching Idaho citizens in those cities from YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, or podcasts.

The filing noted while respondents in Latah County said there would be outrage from the community if Kohberger was not convicted, respondents in Ada County said community members would “go on with life as always” and “take it well.”

The defense also argued Moscow does not have the proper facilities to accommodate an intensely publicized three-month trial and cited the changing of venue to Ada County in high-profile cases like the murder trials of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. Vallow was sentenced to life in prison and her husband, Daybell, to death for murdering Vallow’s two children and Daybell’s first wife.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, have argued a fair and impartial trial can be held in Moscow, and intense media coverage of the case extends beyond Latah County. They criticized the survey findings,arguing they show “Latah County residents who have heard about the case were, overall, statistically less likely to prejudge the Defendant.” Additionally, other strategies could be used to ensure a fair and impartial trial, like convening a large jury pool and thoroughly screening them, say prosecutors.

Moving the trial hundreds of miles away would be inconvenient for witnesses as well as the victims’ families, according to prosecutors.

Four college students killed in the night

The case stems from the murders on the morning of Sunday, November 13, 2022. Police in Moscow, Idaho, were called to a home near the University of Idaho and inside found the bodies of four students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Ethan Chapin, 20; and Xana Kernodle, 20. All four had been stabbed to death.

The slayings – and the ensuing manhunt for a suspect – rattled the small college town of Moscow, prompting fears about students’ safety and subsequent attacks.

Kohberger, then a graduate student at Washington State University’s Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, was arrested at his parents’ home in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on December 30, a little over a month after the killings.

Law enforcement zeroed in on Kohberger partially through linking him to a white Hyundai Elantra seen in the immediate area of the killings. His DNA also matched DNA recovered from a tan leather knife sheath found “laying on the bed” of one of the victims, according to court documents.

