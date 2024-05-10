Encampments cleared from at least 3 university campuses early Friday as pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue

By Isabel Rosales, Paradise Afshar and Kelly McCleary, CNN

(CNN) — Pro-Palestinian encampments were cleared from at least three college campuses early Friday, marking some of the latest examples of schools using law enforcement to respond to demonstrations that have popped up across the country in recent weeks. Here are the latest developments:

Police tear down tents at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Law enforcement began clearing the encampment early Friday, days after the university announced a “set of disciplinary consequences” for students who remained following a deadline to leave.

“All clear” announced at The University of Arizona: “Loud munitions” and “chemical munitions” were used as the school’s police department worked to clear an encampment from campus early Friday, the university said. “A structure made from wooden pallets and other debris was erected on campus property,” a violation of school policy, officials said. The university is set to hold a commencement ceremony Friday evening, according to its website.

Police dismantle protest encampment at University of Pennsylvania: Police ordered protesters to leave their encampment Friday morning. The student newspaper The Daily Pennsylvanian reported that university police gave protesters a two-minute warning to disperse shortly before 6 a.m.

The encampment, now cleared, had been up 16 days.

Protesters were given multiple warnings and offered the opportunity to voluntarily leave, according to a university spokesperson. About 33 people were arrested without incident and cited for defiant trespass.

Police with riot gear and batons were seen moving into the encampment and dismantling tents, according to CNN affiliate WPVI. People were seen being taken into custody.

The encampment has been taken down and the area closed off for clean up.

Philadelphia police, which the university said assisted in the operation, referred questions to Penn police.

The police operation came less than 24 hours after Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called for the encampment to be disbanded, saying the situation at UPenn “has gotten even more unstable and out of control.”

University of Massachusetts Amherst commencement speaker withdraws: Author Colson Whitehead will no longer speak at the school’s May 18 commencement due to the “events of May 7 on campus,” the university said in a statement.

On Tuesday night into Wednesday, police cleared an encampment and arrested several protesters at the university, CNN previously reported.

“We respect Mr. Whitehead’s position and regret that he will not be addressing the Class of 2024,” UMass Amherst spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said. The ceremony will now be held without a commencement speaker, the university said.

CNN has reached out to Whitehead for comment.

Xavier University cancels UN ambassador’s commencement speech: The HBCU in Louisiana is the second institution to reverse course on inviting US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield to speak, according to multiple reports. The decision was made in response to a student-led petition expressing anger at US policy supporting Israel in its war against Hamas and its vote against a ceasefire at the UN, university President Reynold Verret said.

The New School won’t pursue criminal charges against student protesters: More than 40 people were arrested during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the New York City university on May 3, CNN has reported. But school officials have asked prosecutors to drop all charges, interim President Donna Shalala said in a message to the university community that also announced the Faculty Senate has asked to reactivate an Advisory Committee on Investor Responsibility.

MIT encampment dismantled

Demonstrators chanted messages such as, “Free Palestine” as police dismantled the pro-Palestinian encampment on the Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus early Friday, video from CNN affiliate WFXT showed.

The university had been trying this week to clear the encampment, and on Monday enacted a “set of disciplinary consequences” for students who remained after being ordered to peacefully clear the area.

On Thursday, fewer than 10 students were arrested on campus, according to the university.

Demonstrators had blocked the entry to a garage into the Stata Center – the biggest access point for deliveries to and from the university and where staff and administration park, said Francesca Riccio-Ackerman, the media liaison for MIT Scientists Against Genocide Encampment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Andy Rose, Danny Freeman, Sam Simpson, Rob Frehse and Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.