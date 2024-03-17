Skip to Content
CNN – National

Jacksonville Beach police ask people to shelter in place as they respond to active shooter incident in downtown area

Published 6:45 pm

By Liz Enochs, CNN

(CNN) — Officials are asking people to shelter in place as they respond to an “active shooter incident” in downtown Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

