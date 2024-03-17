Jacksonville Beach police ask people to shelter in place as they respond to active shooter incident in downtown area
By Liz Enochs, CNN
(CNN) — Officials are asking people to shelter in place as they respond to an “active shooter incident” in downtown Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday evening.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
