Pennsylvania man suspected of killing 3 and hiding in New Jersey house in custody, police say

By Sarah Dewberry and Jeff Winter, CNN

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 5:40 p.m. ET]

Andre Gordon, the man accused of killing three people in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, Saturday morning before barricading himself in a home in Trenton, New Jersey, is in custody, according to police.

“He’s in custody. No one else was injured, and uh, that’s all,” said Trenton, New Jersey, police director, Steve Wilson.

[Original story, published at 3:15 p.m. ET]

A man has barricaded himself in a home in Trenton, New Jersey, after killing three people in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, Saturday morning, according to local officials.

The suspect, identified by police as 26-year-old Andre Gordon, allegedly killed three people at two different homes in Pennsylvania before carjacking a driver and heading for New Jersey. In Trenton, he barricaded himself in a home. The residents of the home have been safely evacuated, according to New Jersey police.

Falls Township Police say officers were called just before 9 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown.

Gordon, who was driving a stolen vehicle, fatally shot his 52-year-old stepmother Karen Gordon and his 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon in their home, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said at a Saturday afternoon news conference. Three other people were in the home and successfully hid from Gordon during the attack, according to Schorn.

Following the shooting, Gordon went to Edgewood Lane, where he fatally shot 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he has two children. Four other people were inside the home, including Daniel’s mother, who was injured by Gordon and is currently being treated at a local hospital, said Schorn.

After the shootings, police say Gordon then carjacked a 44-year-old driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. The driver was not injured, according to police. The carjacked Honda CRV was found abandoned in Trenton around 11:38 a.m., according to Falls Township Police.

Falls Township Police said that they believe Gordon knew all of the victims except for the driver. He is “believed to be currently homeless and has ties to the Trenton, New Jersey, area,” they added in a statement. At the Saturday news conference, police said it had “minimal contact” with Gordon in the past.

“The suspect is believed to be in a house on Phillips Ave in Trenton,” Trenton Police Detective Lt. Lisette Rios said. “The residents have been successfully evacuated with no injuries. At this time FBI resources are on standby while the ATF, NJSP, Mercer County Rapid Response Team and Mercer County Homicide Task Force are also on scene with the Trenton Police Department.”

Police say Gordon is approximately 6’1”, with a thin build, and was last observed wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

“He is believed to be in possession of an assault rifle which he used to commit these crimes. It is believed that Gordon may be in possession of additional weapons,” the Falls Township Police statement adds.

FBI Philadelphia told CNN that they are “aware and tracking the incident” and are “working closely with our local partners.”

Now that the suspect is in Trenton, Falls Township will lift its shelter-in-place order, Dence said.

Pennsylvania State Police says they are assisting with the investigation.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in an X post that he had been “briefed on the developing incident” and urged people in the area to “shelter in place and listen to law enforcement’s direction.”

Falls Township is approximately 28 miles northeast of Philadelphia. The town is close to the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border.

