Top Indian court intervenes in hate speeches against Muslims

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court says it will take up a petition seeking prosecution of several saffron-robed Hindu religious leaders for allegedly making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door meeting last month. Three Supreme Court judges issued a notice to the Uttarakhand state government that they will investigate the case next week. According to a police complaint, the religious leaders called on Hindus to arm themselves for “a genocide” against Muslims. The police said they were questioning suspects, but no arrests have been made. Uttarakhand state is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, whose rise to power has led to a spike in attacks against Muslims and other minorities. Muslims comprise nearly 14% of India’s 1.4 billion people.