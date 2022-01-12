Djokovic in Australian Open draw as visa saga continues

By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has remained in limbo even after he was included in the draw for the Australian Open, with the tennis star still awaiting a government decision on whether to deport him for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Despite the cloud hanging over Djokovic’s ability to compete, Australian Open organizers included the top seed in the draw. He is slated to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, who is ranked world No. 78., in the opening round next week. The top ranked Djokovic had his visa canceled last week when his vaccination exemption was rejected, but he won a legal battle on procedural grounds that allowed him to stay in the country. The immigration minister is still considering whether to deport him.