Wife of missing girl’s father charged with welfare fraud

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says the wife of a man whose daughter went missing in 2019 has been charged with welfare fraud for collecting food stamps in her name. In a statement Thursday, the agency says Kayla Montgomery has been charged one with one count of welfare fraud for obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony Montgomery even though the girl was not living with Kayla and her husband Adam Montgomery. Adam Montgomery has been charged on several counts including failing to have Harmony in his custody.