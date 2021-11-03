Barry Watson talks ‘Heaven,’ spirituality and cancer battle

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Growing up, Barry Watson says the TV series “Highway to Heaven” was appointment viewing when it aired weekly. It was created by and starred Michael Landon as an angel sent to earth to help people. Watson co-stars with Jill Scott in a new film version for Lifetime debuting Saturday. Scott is an angel sent from heaven who gets a job as a junior high counselor to help a boy grieving the loss of his mother. Watson plays the principal. Watson, who was raised Catholic, identifies as spiritual rather than religious. He believes everyone is spiritual no matter their religion.