7 female Afghan lawmakers hosted in Greece

AP National News

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Seven female lawmakers from Afghanistan have arrived in Greece as part of the wider evacuation effort and are expected to travel to the United States after a short stay, authorities said Wednesday. Afghanistan’s twin-chamber parliament was effectively dissolved after the Taliban takeover of the country last month. The future of the national assembly and whether women will be allowed to hold any positions of authority remain uncertain. Greece has taken a tough line on immigration, saying it is determined to prevent a large number of Afghans from reaching the European Union member despite the unfolding crisis, but says it it willing to help a “symbolic” number of Afghans.