EU top jobs hearings stalled by political infighting over hard right alliances

BRUSSELS (AP) — The process of vetting candidates for some of the European Union’s top jobs has bogged down in acrimony. The biggest political faction in the bloc’s parliament, the European People’s Party, is accused by critics of collaborating with the hard right. Senior lawmakers have been questioning the 26 new members of the European Commission to see whether they’re suitable to lead the bloc on policies like trade, agriculture or foreign policy. The hearings wound up on Tuesday but all important votes on senior commission positions have been held up. On Wednesday, Greens Group leader Terry Reintke accused the EPP of “cheap politics and shady maneuvers.” She says its tactics “are creating damaging instability in the EU institutions.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.