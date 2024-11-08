The US extends avocado import permissions to Guatemala, but don’t expect cheaper guacamole soon

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government has extended avocado import permissions to Guatemala, but don’t expect that to result in cheaper guacamole anytime soon. For nearly 30 years, Mexico has been practically the only source of imported avocados — along with small amounts from South America — because of concerns that plant diseases and pests could affect U.S. growers. But on Friday, the U.S. Agriculture Department issued rules that will allow Guatemala fruit in. The U.S. Embassy in Guatemala said initial exports from Guatemala could be about 1,700 tons annually. But that’s still a drop in the bucket compared to Mexico’s annual exports of 1.4 million tons.

