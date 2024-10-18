UN expands arms embargo on Haiti to all types of arms and ammunition

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to expand the arms embargo in Haiti to all types of weapons and ammunition, expressing grave concern at the extremely high levels of gang violence and criminal activities in the impoverished Caribbean nation. The resolution adopted Friday authorizes the 193 U.N. member nations to take “appropriate steps to prevent the illicit trafficking and diversion of arms and related materiel in Haiti.” U.N. experts have said increasingly sophisticated weapons that end up in the hands of gang members and criminals are being trafficked from the United States, especially from Florida. The resolution also extends the travel ban and asset freeze on individuals on the U.N. sanctions blacklist for a year.

