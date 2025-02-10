Skip to Content
“Spring of the Vanishing” Director and Producer discuss film ahead of the World Premiere at the Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The World Premiere of "Spring of the Vanishing" is happening at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Monday night at 8pm. There will be another screening at the SBIFF Film Center Wednesday morning at 8:40am.

The documentary's Director Andrew Glazer and Producer J. Weston Phippen stopped by The Morning News to discuss the film, the main themes, and why they chose to dive deeper into this story in the first place.

