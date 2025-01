SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A yellow brick road leads to San Marcos High School this weekend. Their production of "Wizard of Oz" is Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 2pm.

Senior cast members Robby Pallad playing the Scarecrow and Maddie Webber playing Dorothy stopped by The Morning News Friday morning to share more about the show.

For tickets and more information, head over to https://www.smhstheaterdept.com/.