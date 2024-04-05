2023 Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit reflected on their experience and performed on The Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit auditions for the 100th Anniversary of "Old Spanish Days" Fiesta is on Saturday, April 6th at the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara.

The 2023 Spirit of Fiesta Jack Harwood and Junior Spirit Olivia Nelson stopped by The Morning News Friday. Along with answering questions about their experience, Jack and Olivia danced live together.

They reflected on their experience, shared what they learned about the community in 2023, and what advice they have to the new Spirit and Junior Spirit that will be selected over the weekend.