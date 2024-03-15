Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

The Buellton Wine and Chili Festival’s Event Organizer gives the Morning News a taste of the event

Published 8:43 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Andres Nuño, the Event Organizer of the Buellton Wine and Chili Festival, stopped by the Morning News Friday Morning.

Nuño explained what the event entails, how many different vendors will be there, and how they will be incorporating St. Patrick's Day festivities because of the festival is on Sunday. He even brought last year's winning salsa for Joey and Christa to taste.

For more information, visit https://buelltonwineandchilifestival.com/.

Christa Kurkjian

