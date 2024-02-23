USAF Sierra Winds stop by the Morning News to preview their upcoming concerts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Lieutenant Colonel Cristina Moore-Urrutia and the Sierra Winds of the U. S. Air Force's Band of the Golden West visited the Morning News on Friday. They discussed the mission of the organization and previewed their free Central Coast concerts.

The visit included a brief performance by a few members of the Sierra Winds.

For more information, visit https://www.music.af.mil/Bands/US-Air-Force-Band-of-the-Golden-West/.